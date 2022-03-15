Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.40.
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
