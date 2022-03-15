Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCGN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 13,760,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,725,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Ocugen has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $540.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Ocugen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

