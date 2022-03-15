Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
OCGN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 13,760,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,725,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Ocugen has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $540.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Ocugen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ocugen (Get Rating)
Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.
