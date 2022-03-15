Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $7.33. Oil States International shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 1,438,796 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $422.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.41.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

