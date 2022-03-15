Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 81 ($1.05) price objective on the stock.

Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of GBX 54.75 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

