Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 81 ($1.05) price objective on the stock.
Old Mutual stock opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.42. The company has a market capitalization of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of GBX 54.75 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.
