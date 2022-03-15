Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will announce $270.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.70 million and the lowest is $254.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $208.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.