Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.94. 44,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Olin will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.