Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $131.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,345. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.