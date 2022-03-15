Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $103.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.55 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

