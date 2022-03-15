OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.71

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and traded as low as $46.70. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 8,920 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

