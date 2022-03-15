OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives $70.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

