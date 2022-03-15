ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $62.98. 51,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,043. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 808,702 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

