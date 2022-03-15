Oppenheimer Weighs in on BrainsWay Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

BrainsWay stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a P/E ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

