OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OptimizeRx worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPRX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $204,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 292.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,270 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.45 million, a P/E ratio of 391.93 and a beta of 0.77.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

