Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

