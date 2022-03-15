Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Orion Acquisition worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,568,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,910,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,182,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPA opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

