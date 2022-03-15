Orix (LON:IX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Orix (LON:IX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON IX opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Friday. Orix has a 1-year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($1.01).
