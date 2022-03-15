OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $13,250.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27,775.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTPBF opened at 38.65 on Monday. OTP Bank Nyrt has a 52-week low of 28.00 and a 52-week high of 59.14.
OTP Bank Nyrt Company Profile (Get Rating)
