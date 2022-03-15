OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OTP Bank Nyrt (OTCMKTS:OTPBF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $13,250.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27,775.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTPBF opened at 38.65 on Monday. OTP Bank Nyrt has a 52-week low of 28.00 and a 52-week high of 59.14.

OTP Bank Nyrt Company Profile (Get Rating)

OTP Bank Nyrt., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking services in Hungary and internationally. The company's retail banking services include retail current account packages and foreign currency accounts; bankcards; securities accounts, long term investment accounts, retirement savings accounts, wealth planning services, and private banking services; and telephone, mobile phone, or Internet banking services.

