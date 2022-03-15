Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,500 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sabre worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 11,891.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $153,000.

Sabre stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. 87,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,000,631. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

