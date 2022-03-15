Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total transaction of $2,415,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,269. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.91. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

