Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,011 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 92,822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQN stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 84,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,246. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.