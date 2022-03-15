Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $178.22. 101,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,075,969. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.95. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $167.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

