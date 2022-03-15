Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.29. 43,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,688. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average is $128.18.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

