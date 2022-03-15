Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

PTLC opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.