PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 10677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Specifically, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 58.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 19.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

