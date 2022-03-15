Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) to Issue GBX 3.25 Dividend

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PCA opened at GBX 248.65 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £115.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.89. Palace Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 224 ($2.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

