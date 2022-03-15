Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRMRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 3.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

