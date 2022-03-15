Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Partners Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,461.00.

PGPHF opened at $1,189.50 on Friday. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $1,132.00 and a 12-month high of $1,833.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,375.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,582.22.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

