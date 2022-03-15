PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PARTS iD (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ID traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,636. PARTS iD has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ID. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PARTS iD by 45,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PARTS iD by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PARTS iD by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

