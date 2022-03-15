PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Update

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 717,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,775. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PAVmed by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 82,650 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 265,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

