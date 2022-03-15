PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Update

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 13th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ PAVM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 717,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,775. PAVmed has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.
PAVmed Company Profile (Get Rating)
PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.
