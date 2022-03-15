PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Short Interest Up 50.7% in February

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 829,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $44,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,937. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.