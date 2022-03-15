Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Trading 8% Higher

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.83. 15,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 696,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.36) to GBX 670 ($8.71) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 630 ($8.19) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pearson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 17.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

