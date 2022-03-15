Pearson’s (PSON) “Suspended” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their suspended rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSON. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.67) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.70) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 749.17 ($9.74).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 761 ($9.90) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 629.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 650.19. The company has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.49).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In related news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,743,730.78).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

