Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. 146,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.22%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,625 shares of company stock valued at $738,807. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.