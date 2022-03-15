PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.56. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,676,747 shares.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.95 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.