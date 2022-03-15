PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.56. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,676,747 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.95 price objective for the company.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.96.

In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $25,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 58,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $65,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,933 shares of company stock worth $177,781. Corporate insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.