Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.79.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.
About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.