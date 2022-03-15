Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.64.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

