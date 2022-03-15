Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

CSL opened at $233.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.44 and a 1-year high of $250.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

