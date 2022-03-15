Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,496 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

