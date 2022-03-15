Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $465,000 Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $833,159,000 after acquiring an additional 654,751 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,602,000 after acquiring an additional 196,247 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,997 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.93.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.