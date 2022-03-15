Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,795 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,891 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

