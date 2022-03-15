Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,063 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 111.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

