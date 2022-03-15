Peony Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.84 Million (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Peony has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $52.84 million and $289,201.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 156,648,377 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

