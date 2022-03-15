Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.38

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as high as $12.51. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 420,118 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0292 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 381,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

