PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Down 41.2% in February

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,231. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.25. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.74%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

