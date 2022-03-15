Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. 40,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,022. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Perrigo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Perrigo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

