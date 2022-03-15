Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
