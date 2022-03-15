Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.970-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.11 billion.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.