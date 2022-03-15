Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.39) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.53). The company has a market capitalization of £207.80 million and a PE ratio of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.78.

In other news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($127,438.23).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

