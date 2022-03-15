PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Price Target Raised to C$1.25

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CVE PSH remained flat at $C$0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 328,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75. PetroShale has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.94.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

