Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Set at C$13.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEY. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$12.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,795,261.65. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$78,632.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,777,442.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and have sold 135,887 shares worth $1,368,281.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

