Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $105.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDD. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.10.

PDD stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.13 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $169.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

