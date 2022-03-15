Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $105.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PDD. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.10.
PDD stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.13 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $169.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.33.
About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)
Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.